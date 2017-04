Nov 10 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :

* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue was 1.1 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating loss was 118,607 zlotys versus profit of 382,571,716 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 113,885 zlotys versus profit of 438,182 zlotys

