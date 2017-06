PRAGUE Jan 16 Coal miner New World Resources has priced its 275 million euro issue of senior notes due in 2021 at par with a coupon of 7.875 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

Proceeds will be used to repay 258 million euros in outstanding senior notes maturing in 2015, it said.

Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR said Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Erste Group Bank were bookrunners for the issue.