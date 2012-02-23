PRAGUE Feb 23 Czech miner New World
Resources (NWR) expects a challenging first
half in 2012 due to lower coking coal prices and a weak coke
market, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines reported a
sharp 87 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit earlier on
Thursday.
CEO Mike Salamon said that despite tougher conditions in its
coking coal and coke business, thermal coal prices are up and
demand for steel is also holding up.
"So you add all that together and you say that the
underlying fundamentals going into 2012 actually look better
that they did in the second half of 2011," he said.
"I think the first half of 2012 is going to be challenging
because of the coking coal price, and the coke market continues
to be difficult because the steel mills are using their own
coke."
