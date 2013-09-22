PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech coal mining group New
World Resources , will close a deal to sell
its OKK coking plant by the end of the year, a company official
said on Sunday.
The company has been in talks with undisclosed parties to
sell the unit as part of its drive to raise money as it bleeds
cash due to low coal prices on the global market.
"We are in the final phase of discussions with potential
buyers and I expect that the transaction will be completed in
the coming months," NWR board member and executive director Jan
Fabian said in a television debate.
He said the company would seek a deal under which the buyer
would continue to take some coal supplies from NWR.
"This is one of the basic pillars of the agreement," he
said.
Poland's JSW said earlier this year it was looking
at some NWR assets, while Czech news website www.aktualne.cz has
reported that Czech businessman Petr Otava was interested in the
coking plant.
Fabian also reiterated the firm's decision to close down its
Paskov hard coal shaft close to the city of Ostrava at the end
of 2014, despite government calls to extend mining there at the
company's own cost until 2016.
He said mining could only continue if the government took on
losses from the mine. But he said he would take part in talks
with government officials on how to resolve the situation of
about half of Paskov's 3,000 miners who risk losing their jobs.
Tens of thousands of Czech miners have lost jobs in the past
two decades in a restructuring of the country's mining and heavy
industries.