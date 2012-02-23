* Q4 net profit 8.8 mln euros, vs forecast 15.9 mln

* Reiterates plans for slightly lower production in 2012

* Proposes final dividend of 0.07 euro

* Shares up 0.9 percent

By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt

PRAGUE, Feb 23 Czech coal miner New World Resources expects a challenging first half, it said when reporting an 87 percent fall in quarterly net profit on lower sales in a weakening economy.

The owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines faces an economic slowdown in its central European markets as the euro zone debt crisis dents trade, hurting prices in its coking coal and coke businesses.

"I think the first half of 2012 is going to be challenging because of the coking coal price, and the coke market continues to be difficult because the steel mills are using their own coke," chief executive Mike Salamon said on Thursday.

Demand from the steel sector -- a major client base -- was holding up, while thermal coal prices are rising thanks to the recent cold snap in Europe and Germany's decision to close nuclear power plants, he said.

Fourth-quarter profit came in at 8.8 million euros ($12 million), compared with a forecast for 15.9 million in a Reuters poll and down from 69.7 million in the 2010 period. Revenue fell 16 percent to 392 million euros, a touch below estimates.

NWR's London-listed shares were up 0.9 percent at 518.5 pence at 1015 GMT. Over the past year, they have lost 44 percent of their value, compared with a 10 percent lower FTSE 350 mining index.

In January, NWR reported a 13 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in coking coal prices and a similar decrease for coke.

NWR plans coal production of 10.8-11.0 million tonnes in 2012, down from 11.2 million last year. It targets sales of 10.25-10.5 million tonnes -- 52 percent thermal coal and 48 percent higher-margin coking coal.

It also plans 600,000 tonnes in coke sales in 2012. Its coke business made an overall loss in 2011.

Chief financial officer Marek Jelinek said on conference call that while sales were better than expected in January, it was hard to tell if that was part of a trend.

The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.07 euro, bringing the full-year dividend to 0.23 euro, or roughly half its earnings per share.