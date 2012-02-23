* Q4 net profit 8.8 mln euros, vs forecast 15.9 mln
* Reiterates plans for slightly lower production in 2012
* Proposes final dividend of 0.07 euro
* Shares up 0.9 percent
By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt
PRAGUE, Feb 23 Czech coal miner New World
Resources expects a challenging first half,
it said when reporting an 87 percent fall in quarterly net
profit on lower sales in a weakening economy.
The owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines faces an
economic slowdown in its central European markets as the euro
zone debt crisis dents trade, hurting prices in its coking coal
and coke businesses.
"I think the first half of 2012 is going to be challenging
because of the coking coal price, and the coke market continues
to be difficult because the steel mills are using their own
coke," chief executive Mike Salamon said on Thursday.
Demand from the steel sector -- a major client base -- was
holding up, while thermal coal prices are rising thanks to the
recent cold snap in Europe and Germany's decision to close
nuclear power plants, he said.
Fourth-quarter profit came in at 8.8 million euros ($12
million), compared with a forecast for 15.9 million in a Reuters
poll and down from 69.7 million in the 2010 period. Revenue fell
16 percent to 392 million euros, a touch below estimates.
NWR's London-listed shares were up 0.9 percent at 518.5
pence at 1015 GMT. Over the past year, they have lost 44 percent
of their value, compared with a 10 percent lower FTSE 350 mining
index.
In January, NWR reported a 13 percent quarter-on-quarter
drop in coking coal prices and a similar decrease for coke.
NWR plans coal production of 10.8-11.0 million tonnes in
2012, down from 11.2 million last year. It targets sales of
10.25-10.5 million tonnes -- 52 percent thermal coal and 48
percent higher-margin coking coal.
It also plans 600,000 tonnes in coke sales in 2012. Its coke
business made an overall loss in 2011.
Chief financial officer Marek Jelinek said on conference
call that while sales were better than expected in January, it
was hard to tell if that was part of a trend.
The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.07 euro,
bringing the full-year dividend to 0.23 euro, or roughly half
its earnings per share.