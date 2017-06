PRAGUE Feb 23 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) reported a bigger-than-expected 87 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 8.77 million euros ($11.61 million) on lower sales as the economy slows.

The net profit figure was below the average estimate of 15.9 million euros in a Reuters poll and down from 69.7 million the year before.

The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, proposed an interim 0.07 euro per share dividend, bringing the full-year dividend to 0.23 euros.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)