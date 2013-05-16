PRAGUE May 16 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) posted a record first-quarter
net loss of 80.3 million euros ($103.3 million) on Thursday and
announced plans to strengthen its finances through divestments
and cost cuts.
The miner, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, cut
its 2013 production outlook to 9-10 million tonnes from a
previously expected 10-11 million after flagging the move in
April because of an increasingly difficult trading environment.
The company said it would take short-term measures worth 100
million euros to boost its financial position. It added it has
started the process to divest its coke operations unit OKK and
would look at mines that could be idled or sold.