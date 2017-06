PRAGUE Nov 16 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) could pay a standard dividend from 2011 profit but the situation may still change before a decision is due in early 2012, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Wednesday.

NWR posted a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 34 million euros and said it was on track to meet its 2011 production and sales targets. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)