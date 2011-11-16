(Adds CFO, analyst, share price)

PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) showed a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday to due to a lower proportion of high-priced coking coal in the sales mix.

The company said the outlook was uncertain due to an economic slowdown, but the company was for the moment sticking to its dividend plans.

Net profit dropped to 34 million euros ($46 million) from 48.5 million in the same period last year, below the average estimate for 46 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue at 401 million slightly beat forecasts for 399 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 119 million, exceeding the outlook for 118 million.

The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, said it was on track to meet its full-year targets to produce 11 million tonnes of coal and sell externally 10.3 million tonnes, with the sales mix at 44 percent of coking coal and 52 percent thermal coal. The miner had cut its coke sales target in October.

Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said the company still planned to pay out half of its net profit in dividends paid semi-annually.

"If we were to decide on the dividend today, my proposal to the board would be in favour. However we will be making this decision sometime at the turn of January and February and today no one knows how the world is going to look like at that point," Jelinek told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The stock traded 0.7 percent down at 450 pence in London and up 0.7 percent at 137.7 crowns in Prague at 0835 GMT.

"We expect slightly negative market reaction due to the miss on the bottom line," KBC analysts said in a report.

"After a massive underperformance year-to-date (down 55% in CZK terms), NWR trades at an undemanding 2012F EV/EBITDA of 2.8x. However, this does not mean the stock price cannot fall further if the line of downbeat economic data continues worldwide." ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jan Korselt; Editing by Erica Billingham)