(Adds CFO on outlook, capital review, other details, shares)
PRAGUE May 14 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) pointed to signs of recovery
in the market on Wednesday as it posted a narrower first-quarter
loss of 26.7 million euros ($36.6 million).
To cope with a drop in coal prices over the past two years,
NWR last year cut costs and sold assets and is now in the middle
of a major capital structure review.
The miner cited rising steel production in its core markets
but said the signs of recovery were still tentative.
Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said a rise in prices
for spot coking coal, which makes up the majority of its sales
mix, could lead to an increase in contracted prices in the third
quarter after a 6 percent decrease in the second quarter.
"There has been a very mild uptick in the spot price (of
coking coal) recently. If you combine that with the recent
developments in the macro data, you can read initial signs of
recovery," he said in a telephone interview.
"There is some indication of a possible improvement in
prices ... If (there) is a rise, it will be perhaps single-digit
percentage points."
NWR runs four hard coal mines in the northeast of the Czech
Republic. Sinking coal prices and slack demand from steel firms
such as ArcelorMittal and United States Steel Corp
have pushed it and other coal miners in the region into
record losses.
After a record 18-month recession ended last year, the Czech
economy is now starting to accelerate along with those of other
countries in central Europe.
NWR's production rose 4 percent in the first quarter, while
revenue was down 18 percent at 172.5 million euros.
The group confirmed its outlook for production and sales to
both reach 9 million to 9.5 million tonnes in 2014, compared
with 8.8 million in output and 9.7 million in sales last year.
It is targeting a mix of 55-60 percent of sales in higher-margin
coking coal and the rest in thermal coal.
"The (thermal coal) market is really down. Plus in the
relevant central European markets, there are massive amounts of
inventory," Jelinek said.
NWR shares rose to a more than one-week high and were up 0.8
percent at 12.70 crowns at 0901 GMT.
The CFO reiterated that he believed NWR would reach an
agreement with shareholders and bondholders on a new capital
structure, but he declined to give any details on what a deal
might look like or when it could be finished.
The company said in its earnings statement that a resolution
was expected by the end of 2014. It had launched the process in
January because of a deteriorating market.
NWR's net debt stood at 651 million euros at the end of the
first quarter, up from 625 million at end-2013, and it had cash
of 159 million euros, down from 184 million.
"At today's (coal) prices, we have cash for roughly one more
year," Jelinek said on a later conference call, adding that the
company was not planning any more asset sales.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane
Baird)