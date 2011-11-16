PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) showed a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 34 million euros.

Net profit dropped 48.5 million in the same period last year, below the average estimate for 46 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue at 401 million slightly beat forecast for 399 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached 119 million, exceeding the outlook for 118 million.

The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, said it was on track to meet its full-year targets to produce 11 million tonnes of coal and sell externally 10.3 million tonnes, with the sales mix at 44 percent of coking coal and 52 percent thermal coal. The miner had cut its coke sales target in October. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)