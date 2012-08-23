PRAGUE Aug 23 Miner New World Resources (NWR) slightly raised its 2012 coal production target on Thursday after posting second-quarter net profit of 28.3 million euros ($35.28 million), above estimates but sharply down from last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average an 18.3 million euro profit, after attributable profit of 82.5 million in the period a year ago, one of the best quarter's in NWR's history.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, announced an interim divided of 0.06 euros per share.

The company said its order books for the second half were full, and it expected to produce 11.0 to 11.1 million tonnes of coal, and sell 10.3 to 10.4 million tonnes, with higher-margin coking coal making up 48 percent of the split.

In the first half, NWR said 55 percent of sales were coking coal.