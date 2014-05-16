HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong's NWS Holdings Ltd
plans to sell its interest in a Macau power supplier
to a China state-owned company in a deal worth $612 million, as
the transport-to-energy operator focuses on water and related
businesses.
NWS said its equally owned joint venture with Suez
Environnement Company had agreed to sell its 90
percent stake in Sino-French Energy Development Co Ltd to Nam
Kwong Development, a company under China's State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission.
Macau gambling kingpin Stanley Ho holds the remaining 10
percent of Sino-French Energy, which in turn owns 42.2 percent
of Macau electricity supplier Companhia de Electricidade de
Macau-CEM, S.A.
As part of the deal, the NWS joint venture will have an
option to buy back 9 percent of the stake in Sino-French Energy,
NWS said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.
NWS, a unit of New World Development Co Ltd, said
it expected to book a gain of HK$1.5 billion ($193.50
million)from the disposal.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)