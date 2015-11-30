Nov 30 NXP Semiconductors NV said on
Monday that Dan Durn, financial chief of Freescale Semiconductor
Ltd, will be its new chief financial officer.
NXP's current CFO Peter Kelly will now move on to focus on
strategy and M&A as well as oversee the integration with
Freescale, before his retirement in 2017.
NXP said Durn's apointment will be effective Dec. 7 and he
will report to Chief Executive Rick Clemmer.
Durn will also be an executive vice president.
NXP earlier this year agreed to buy smaller peer Freescale
and merge operations in a deal valuing the combined company at
over $40 billion.
