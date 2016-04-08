April 8 NXP Semiconductors NV is
considering a sale of its standard products business and has
received interest from Chinese buyers, Bloomberg reported on
Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
NXP, whose shares were up about 2.5 percent in U.S.
premarket trading, may seek at least $2 billion for the unit,
which makes semiconductor parts used in consumer electronics,
Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/20dBGsa)
The unit contributed about $1.24 billion of NXP's revenue in
2015, or about a fifth of the total, according to a regulatory
filing.
The business has drawn interest from suitors including
Jianguang Asset Management Co, the Beijing-based investment firm
known as JAC Capital, according to the report.
NXP, which is based in the Netherlands, sold its RF Power
business to Jianguang Asset Management last year for $1.8
billion. (bit.ly/1SErjbo)
China has shown particular interest in investing in foreign
technology companies as Beijing seeks to become a global
semiconductor powerhouse.
NXP completed its nearly $12 billion deal to buy Freescale
Semiconductor last year to create the world's top maker of
automotive electronics.
Joon Knapen, a spokesman for NXP, said the company did not
comment on rumors or speculation. JAC Capital did not
immediately respond to a request for a comment.
Up to Thursday's close of $81.26, NXP's shares had fallen
more than 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)