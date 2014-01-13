By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 A New York state assemblyman
was found guilty on Monday on charges he accepted $22,000 in
bribes in exchange for official acts, including securing
legislation favoring a network of adult day-care centers
operated by four businessmen.
A federal jury in Manhattan found New York State Assemblyman
Eric Stevenson guilty of all four counts including conspiracy to
engage in honest services fraud and bribery.
The case was the latest to involve allegations of wrongdoing
by members of New York's legislature in Albany, where at least
30 politicians have faced legal or ethics problems since 2000.
"Graft and greed are intolerable in Albany, and we will go
to trial as often as we have to until government in New York is
cleaned up," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a
statement.
A lawyer for Stevenson, a Democrat, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. U.S. District Judge Loretta
Preska scheduled sentencing for May 20.
Prosecutors said the bribery scheme stemmed from the efforts
of four businessmen - Igor Belyansky, Rostislav Belyansky, Igor
Tsimerman and David Binman - to operate and build adult day-care
centers in New York City's Bronx borough.
According to the indictment, the men paid Stevenson to
sponsor and get legislation enacted that would have effectively
given the men a monopoly by declaring a three-year moratorium on
constructing adult day-care centers in New York City, but
exempting them from the restriction.
Stevenson helped in other ways, prosecutors said,
facilitating the installation of a gas line to one of the
centers and holding events to recruit senior citizens to attend
a second one.
As part of the investigation, prosecutors secured the
cooperation of another state legislator, Assemblyman Nelson
Castro, a Bronx Democrat, who wore a wire as part of a deal to
avoid perjury charges related to statements he made when he was
a candidate in 2008.
Castro resigned from office in April 2013 when the Stevenson
case became public.
He pleaded guilty in August to federal charges making false
statements to law enforcement committing perjury and also
admitted in state court to committing perjury. The four
businessmen all pleaded guilty prior to trial.
Several cases against members of New York's legislative
bodies are still pending.
State Senator Malcolm Smith, a Democrat from Queens, was
charged in April 2013 with attempting to buy a place on the
Republican ticket in the New York City mayoral race.
New York State Senator John Sampson, meanwhile, is fighting
charges of embezzlement, obstruction of justice and making false
statements to federal investigators after prosecutors accused
him of stealing proceeds from sales of foreclosed properties to
fund a failed run for district attorney.