BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
TOKYO May 17 The New York District Court has ordered Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ to freeze transactions with Iran, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Thursday.
The newspaper said that the banking unit of Tokyo Mitsubishi Financial Group will cease transactions with Iranian banks for the time being.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
TOKYO, June 9 The head of Japan's life insurance lobby called on the Bank of Japan to begin debating as soon as possible a future exit strategy for its ultra-easy monetary policy, even though an actual withdrawal of stimulus could be some time away.