Aug 20 The New York Daily News is no longer for
sale, according to a memo sent to employees by the newspaper's
owner, Mort Zuckerman, on Thursday.
The memo from the media and property mogul said that, after
meeting with several potential suitors, he had "decided to
withdraw the Daily News from the market."
Prospective bidders were being informed of the decision by
financial advisers conducting the sale process, said the memo,
which was seen by Reuters.
Zuckerman, who put the New York Daily News on the auction
block in February, wanted $200 million for the paper, but bids
came in below that amount and he will now likely have to sell it
for much less, people close to the matter have said.
Reuters previously reported that, though there were
high-profile bidders for the tabloid newspaper, a deal was far
from certain given the Daily News' declining readership and
growing liabilities, the people had previously said.
Zuckerman said in his memo to employees that he believed in
the Daily News, adding that the paper had sharpened its focus on
how best to move the business forward.
