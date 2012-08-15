TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as jittery investors pile into bonds

* Longer-dated yields touch lowest levels since November * Investors eye U.K. election, ECB meeting, Comey testimony * China may buy more U.S. bonds as yuan steadies -Bloomberg (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as nervous investors favored bonds and other safe-haven assets ahead of a trio of events on Thursday: Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and forme