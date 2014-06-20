June 20 New York's mayor and city council came
to a handshake agreement late Thursday night for an on-time and
balanced budget, of $75 billion, for the next fiscal year.
The budget laid out by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Council Speaker
Melissa Mark-Viverito and members of the City Council designates
funds for crime prevention in public housing developments,
enhanced services for inmates, free school lunch for middle
schoolers, child care for low-income families, and summer jobs
for city youths.
"This is one of the earliest agreements in recent history -
a result of the productive dynamic we've developed with the
Council that ends the cynical budget dance and delivers results
for New Yorkers," de Blasio said in a statement.
The deal would mark the ninth consecutive on-time budget
approved by the city.
The budget adds roughly $100 million in new expenses but not
through tax hikes. De Blasio said the city found savings that
allowed for more freedom to spend on other priorities.
The agreement designates $19 million for a plan to reduce
violent crime in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)
developments and $17 million to keep 57 NYCHA community and
senior centers open. Another $32.5 million is slated for
increased programming for inmates with mental illness and to
reduce violence at Rikers Island Correctional Facilities. And
$6.2 million will help hire 200 police aides to increase the
number of uniformed police officers on the streets.
The city will spend $6.25 million to provide free lunches
for every middle schooler starting in September, $17.5 million
for 17,000 summer youth jobs, and $10 million for child-care
vouchers for low-income families.
"Through the Council's advocacy, NYPD will very soon have
more cops on the beat to help keep New Yorkers safe, and
thousands of children will have access to free lunch through an
important pilot program aimed at keeping our children healthy
and focused on learning," Mark-Viverito said.
Last week, the city finished its first major bond sale since
reaching a multi-billion-dollar labor contract with the public
schools teachers' union, and increased the size of the sale to
$1 billion from a planned $850 million issuance. All three major
rating agencies affirmed the city's AA-rating with a stable
outlook.
The mayor also plans to deliver on his promise to provide
universal, full-day pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, invest
in the prevention and reduction of homelessness, and build or
preserve 200,000 units of affordable housing over the next
decade.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)