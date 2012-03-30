By Joan Gralla
| March 30
March 30 New York's Metropolitan Transportation
Authority is revisiting a variation on congestion pricing, four
years after the state rejected Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to
fight traffic in Manhattan by charging drivers rush-hour fees of
$8 each.
The issue of congestion pricing has come to the forefront
again because Sam Schwartz, a former New York City traffic
commissioner known as "Gridlock Sam," who now runs a
transportation engineering company, unveiled a modified plan
this month.
Joseph Lhota, the chairman of the cash-hungry MTA, which
runs New York City buses and subways, commuter railroads, and
some major bridges and tunnels, told reporters on Wednesday: "I
have not had discussions with anybody but Sam Schwartz on the
Sam Schwartz plan, and I think it probably will be a very big
item in next year's mayoral race."
Bloomberg had proposed collecting fees from motorists who
drive into midtown, which would have raised $400 million a year.
One year after New York State Assembly Democrats rejected the
plan, the MTA made drastic service cuts to close a nearly $400
million deficit.
Schwartz said by telephone that Bloomberg staffers had shown
"some real interest" in his plan.
Last week, Deputy Mayor Cas Holloway, noting Schwartz's
expertise, said: "We're always interested in any proposal that's
well thought out."
The city is currently not pursuing specific congestion
pricing plans, he said.
Schwartz said he was waiting to contact Governor Andrew
Cuomo's staff until after the legislature finished enacting a
state budget. An agreement has been reached, but final bill
passage was expected on Friday.
"I don't think the mayor would be taking the lead because he
got burned the last time ... but if the governor decided to run
with it, my guess is the mayor would be supportive," he said.
Schwartz estimated his plan would raise more than $1.9
billion a year. After subtracting expenses, including $200
million of system costs, $1.2 billion would be left.
Critics of congestion pricing say it fails to significantly
ease traffic gridlock, and enriches the vendors who install and
maintain the equipment, such as cameras to read license plates.
Schwartz's plan calls for using $800 million of the annual
toll revenue to help repay $12 billion of debt, with $8 billion
of that amount spent on capital projects for transit and $4
billion for roads and bridges. The remaining $400 million of
annual toll revenue would be spent maintaining subways, buses
and rail cars.
Spokesmen for three of the Democratic mayoral candidates who
have emerged, City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, Comptroller
John Liu and Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer, did not
comment on whether they supported Schwartz's plan.
A spokesman for New York City Public Advocate Bill de
Blasio, also a Democrat, said the plan still was being reviewed.