NEW YORK, Sept 27 New York City has sued its
teachers' union for allegedly stonewalling disciplinary
proceedings, leading to a backlog of 400 cases, Mayor Michael
Bloomberg said on Friday.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in state court, claims that
the United Federation of Teachers violated a 2010 agreement with
the city to establish a panel of 39 arbitrators to hear
allegations of misconduct and incompetence.
The suit, which seeks to force the UFT to complete a
selection of arbitrators, said that by failing to agree to a
full panel, the union "grossly delays" the process and "causes
an untenable backlog of charged personnel, awaiting hearings -
for months on end - during which time they are entitled to full
salary and benefits."
"The UFT promised to do this, they made an agreement and
they just keep reneging and refuse to do it," Bloomberg said
during a regular weekly radio address.
The lawsuit comes as Bloomberg prepares to hand over the
reins of the city after 12 years to a successor, following
November's mayoral elections.
The next mayor, either Democrat Bill de Blasio or Republican
Joe Lhota, will step into the middle of an organized labor
predicament: Every contract covering New York City's public
employees expired under Bloomberg's watch.
The city could be saddled with a bill for as much as $7
billion if it has to pay retroactive wage increases, according
to the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission.
The UFT is the single largest public union in the city,
representing about 120,000 teachers and other personnel, the CBC
said.
That's about 40 percent of the city's entire workforce. The
teachers' last contract expired in 2009. A separate contract for
principals expired in 2010, the CBC said.
In response to the city's lawsuit, UFT President Michael
Mulgrew said in a statement on Friday that "the administration
mismanages the disciplinary process, and in its last days tries
to blame someone else for it."
"It's a shame the mayor is wasting public resources on this
frivolous lawsuit, but we can all take comfort from the fact
that Bloomberg will soon be only a bad memory to the people who
care about schools," he said.