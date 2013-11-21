By Daniel Wiessner
| ALBANY, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. A New York City occupancy tax on
hotel-booking companies, such as Expedia Inc, was ruled
constitutional by New York state's highest court on Thursday,
the latest development in a legal battle playing out nationwide.
In a 5-2 decision, the New York Court of Appeals upheld the
law which imposes a 6 percent occupancy tax on "online travel
intermediaries."
Sites such as Expedia Inc, Priceline.com Inc
, Orbitz Worldwide Inc and Hotels.com allow
customers to book hotel rooms online, often at a discounted
rate.
The court rejected the companies' claim that the city did
not have the right to tax them because they merely facilitated
reservations and did not occupy the rooms.
"Online travel companies ... have successfully reshaped the
way people book travel," Judge Jenny Rivera wrote for the court.
"However, this innovation has not changed the main purpose of a
hotel reservation process: selecting and paying for a room for
future occupancy."
Steve Shur, the president of the Travel Technology
Association, a trade group that represents online booking
companies, said on Thursday that the companies were disappointed
but would continue to comply with the law.
"The key point is that online travel companies do not buy,
sell or operate hotel rooms, and dozens of courts have
recognized this," he said.
Todd Geremia of Jones Day, who represented the companies,
declined to comment on the decision. An Expedia spokeswoman also
declined comment.
The City Law Department did not immediately have comment.
The decision reversed a 2011 ruling from a lower state
appeals court, which had declared the law unconstitutional.
It was not immediately clear how much money the companies
have paid as a result of the occupancy tax, but the city has
said the figure runs into the millions.
The city law in question, Local Law 43, was intended to
close what the city believes is a tax loophole. Travel sites
profit by buying rooms from hotels - paying tax on that rate -
before selling them to consumers at a higher price. Before Local
Law 43, the city did not collect taxes on the difference.
The lawsuit is one of many pitting reservation sites against
municipalities, which argue that they lose millions of dollars
in tax money because of the online services.
Courts have been divided on the issue. In 2011, a Texas
federal judge affirmed a jury's finding that online travel
companies owed millions in taxes to 173 municipalities. Months
later, a California court ruled that San Diego's occupancy tax
could not be applied to booking sites.
The case is Expedia v. New York City Department of Finance,
New York State Court of Appeals No. 180.