Feb 26 New York media and real estate magnate
Mortimer Zuckerman is considering selling the New York Daily
News, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
Zuckerman said in the memo dated Feb. 26 he was approached
about his interest in selling the tabloid. He did not name the
individual or party.
"Although there were no immediate plans to consider a sale,
we thought it would be prudent to explore the possibility and
talk to potential buyers and/or investors," he wrote in the memo
to staff.
The paper retained Lazard to help with the process.
"I have not come to this decision easily. But I believe the
immense hard work in turning the business around in an extremely
challenging period for the industry, has put the Daily News in
as strong a position than it has ever been, particularly
online," he wrote.
A Daily News representative did not immediately return a
request seeking comment.
There has been speculation about a sale for years,
particularly as the industry continues to be challenged by
declining readership and plunging advertising revenue.
Its crosstown rival, the New York Post, is owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp.
Zuckerman is co-founder, executive chairman and former chief
executive officer of Boston Properties Inc, a real
estate investment trust.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)