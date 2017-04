Nov 7Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :

* Said on Thursday 9-month total operating income down 52 percent at 2.3 million euros

* 9-month operating income from real estate development down to 0 euros versus 1.1 million euros last year

* 9-month operating income from real estate down 39 percent at 2.2 million euros

* 9-month operating income from real estate management up 96 percent at 87,305 euros

Source text: bit.ly/110XOxv

