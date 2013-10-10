NEW YORK Oct 10 A former senior bank examiner
at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York filed a wrongful
termination lawsuit on Thursday, saying she was fired after
refusing to alter a critical examination of Goldman Sachs Group
Inc.
The former employee, Carmen Segarra, said that in her seven
months of examining Goldman's legal and compliance divisions,
she found the bank did not have policies to prevent conflicts of
interest as required by regulation, a conclusion that might have
caused a downgrade of the Wall Street bank's regulatory rating.
As a result of Segarra's findings, the New York Fed's Legal
Compliance and Risk team voted to downgrade Goldman's annual
rating pertaining to policies and procedures, according to the
lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.
It is not clear whether the downgrade occurred, but
according to the lawsuit, the threat of one startled Michael
Silva, who oversees the New York Fed's relationship with
Goldman, and Silva's deputy, Michael Koh. The two officials were
concerned that a downgrade could cause clients to stop doing
business with the Wall Street bank, the lawsuit said.
Silva and Koh are named as defendants in Segarra's lawsuit,
as is her former supervisor, Johnathon J. Kim.
In a statement, New York Fed spokesman Jack Gutt said the
regulator cannot speak about individual employees or about
supervised institutions because the information is private.
"The New York Fed provides multiple venues and layers of
recourse for its employees to freely express concerns about the
institutions it supervises," said Gutt. "Such concerns are
treated seriously and investigated appropriately with a high
degree of independence. Personnel decisions at the New York Fed
are based exclusively on individual job performance and are
subject to thorough review. We categorically reject any
suggestions to the contrary."
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the bank does not
have knowledge of internal Fed discussions or the matters raised
by Segarra. He also pointed to a Business Standards Committee
report that Goldman produced in January 2011, whose full
implementation was announced in May of this year.
"Goldman Sachs has a comprehensive approach to addressing
conflicts through firmwide and divisional policies and
infrastructure," DuVally said.
Segarra was assigned to Goldman's legal and compliance
divisions from October 2011 until May 2012, and looked into
three controversial transactions related to Solyndra, Capmark
and the merger of El Paso and Kinder Morgan. At that
point, Kim, Silva and Koh fired her and had her escorted from
the building by security guards after weeks of disputes and
pressure to change her examination findings, the lawsuit said.
Segarra's lawyer, Linda Stengle, said in an interview that
Goldman's committees and standards represented "a paper policy
that didn't really have any weight." Stengle said that Goldman
executives in charge of conflicts told Segarra and other Fed
examiners that they did not have a firmwide conflicts policy and
also gave inconsistent statements about the conflicts board's
duties and findings.
"Bank examiners should be able to operate without fear of
retaliation against the banks that they're examining," said
Stengle. Instead, she said her client was "cornered" by
supervisors who "tried to force her or persuade her very heavily
to change her findings."