* Carmen Segarra denied whistleblower protection over firing
* Plaintiff waited too long to question judge's impartiality
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 23 A federal judge on Wednesday
dismissed a lawsuit against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
by a former bank examiner who claimed the Fed fired her after
she refused to change certain findings about Goldman Sachs Group
Inc.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan ruled that
the failure by the former examiner, Carmen Segarra, to connect
her disclosure of Goldman's alleged violations to her May 2012
firing was "fatal" to her whistleblower lawsuit. Abrams also
said Segarra could not file an amended lawsuit.
"Congress sought to protect employees of banking agencies
... who adequately allege that they have suffered retaliation
for providing information regarding a possible violation of a
'law or regulation,'" the judge wrote. "Plaintiff has not done
so."
Segarra's findings that Goldman's conflict-of-interest
practices may have violated merely an "advisory letter" that did
not carry the force of law did not entitle her to whistleblower
protection under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, Abrams said.
Linda Stengle, a lawyer for Segarra, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Jack Gutt, a New York Fed spokesman, declined to comment.
The New York Fed has said its personnel decisions are based
exclusively on job performance and subject to thorough review.
EL PASO
Segarra said she joined the New York Fed in October 2011,
after previously working as a lawyer at Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc.
She said that at the New York Fed, her legal compliance and
risk team had initially voted to downgrade Goldman's annual
rating for policies and procedures, after she had determined
that the bank had no companywide conflict of interest policy.
She said her boss, Michael Silva, and his deputy, Michael
Koh, became concerned that a downgrade could cause clients to
stop doing business with the Wall Street bank, the lawsuit said.
According to the complaint, Segarra's review included the
roughly $23 billion takeover of pipeline company El Paso Corp by
Kinder Morgan Inc. Goldman advised El Paso on the 2012
merger despite holding a big stake in Kinder Morgan.
Silva, Koh and another supervisor, Johnathon Kim, were also
defendants in Segarra's lawsuit, and Abrams dismissed claims
against them. Goldman was not a defendant. A bank spokesman,
Michael DuVally, declined to comment.
JUDGE-SHOPPING
In her ruling on Wednesday, Abrams also rejected a move by
Stengle for greater disclosure by the judge about her husband's
relationship with Goldman Sachs.
Abrams disclosed on April 3 that she had just learned that
her husband, Greg Andres, a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell,
was representing Goldman in an advisory capacity.
Stengle said at the time she would not seek Abrams' recusal,
the judge said, and went ahead the next day with scheduled oral
arguments on the defendants' bid to dismiss the case.
But on April 11, Stengle made a written request for a "more
complete disclosure" of Andres' relationship with Goldman, and
Abrams' own working relationship with another defense lawyer.
Abrams said that was too late, given that Segarra by then
would have had a chance to "sample the temper of the court" and
perhaps anticipate she would lose unless Abrams recused herself.
"The timing of plaintiff's requests suggests that she is
engaging in precisely the type of 'judge-shopping' the 2nd
Circuit has cautioned against," Abrams wrote, referring to the
federal appeals court in New York. "Such an attempt to engage in
judicial game-playing strikes at the core of our legal system."
Susan Peters, a Davis Polk spokeswoman, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The case is Segarra v. Federal Reserve Bank of New York et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-07173.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)