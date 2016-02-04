COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Mortgage bank Nykredit aims to pay dividends up to 50 percent of annual profits to its owners after a planned listings of company's shares on the Copenhagen bourse.

"We have a stability in our business that makes it possible to pay out returns on a stable level. A payout ratio around 50 percent is not completely awry," Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen told a news conference in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Founded by homeowners in 1851, Nykredit is controlled by an association and holds around one third of Denmark's mortgage loan market. The company announced on Thursday it is preparing an initial public offering (IPO).

Nykredit is under pressure to meet expected higher capital requirements partly because mortgage debt will receive a relatively heavier risk weighting under the Basel IV capital regulations.

Cooperative bank Rabobank, the largest mortgage lender in the Netherlands, said in December it would cut 150 billion euros worth of assets from its balance sheets to comply with Basel IV.

Rasmussen said Nykredit stood at a crossway where it has to choose between what Rabobank plans or to bolster the capital base, and that management had chosen not to scale down business. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)