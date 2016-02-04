COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Nykredit Group is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) for 12 to 24 months from now, Denmark's largest mortgage lender said on Thursday.

The idea of an IPO stems from new, stricter capital requirements it faces, Nykredit said.

Nykredit, founded by homeowners in 1851, is controlled by an association and holds around one third of Denmark's mortgage loan market. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)