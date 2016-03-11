COPENHAGEN, March 11 A group of customers in Denmark's biggest mortgage lender is trying to gather support to block plans for an initial public offering (IPO), angered by a proposed hike in fees.

It is the first rebellion of its kind at the 165-year-old Nykredit, which said in February it planned to list within 1-2 years to meet expected tougher regulations.

The customer-owned lender said it would raise the so-called contribution rate by around 20 percent for almost 500,000 homeowners to meet expected higher capital requirements and pay dividends to future investors.

The contribution rate, paid in addition to interest on mortgage loans, is typically between 0.3 percent and 2.0 percent of the outstanding loan value.

Nykredit's move sparked a media storm and prompted more than 40,000 people to join a protest group on Facebook.

Some angered customers joined consumer organisation Consum.dk, which this week secured six of the 104 seats on the Committee of Representatives of the customer-owned Nykredit Association, which holds a 89.8 percent stake in the company.

"Stopping the IPO is one of our main tasks," Jens Vesterbaek, chairman of Consum.dk and a newly-elected member of the Committee of Representatives, told Reuters.

"We will ask so many questions about the arguments for a listing so that hopefully the board of representatives will change its mind," he said.

But he admitted it would be an uphill battle.

Nykredit Association approved the listing plan in February, and only a few seats on its Committee of Representatives are up for election each year, meaning the rebels are unlikely to gain a majority anytime soon.

Nykredit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Friday, but chief executive Michael Rasmussen has previously argued a listing was the best available option.

"We could have chosen a path where we were forced to cut completely into our core business. That would mean less lending to homeowners and businesses, and we would no longer be able to support growth and employment in Denmark," Rasmussen posted on Facebook last week.

"At the same time we would have to raise prices significantly more than our customers are experiencing right now. That way we did not want to go."

The outcry over Nykredit's plan to raise fees, which will mostly hit customers of its Totalkredit brand, has prompted Denmark's Business and Growth Minister Troels Lund Poulsen to appoint an expert group to look at pricing in Denmark's mortgage sector. The group will present its findings in the autumn. (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Mark Potter)