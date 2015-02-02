BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Denmark's Nykredit said on Monday it would not issue new mortgage-backed bonds with negative rates because it is unclear how such bonds should be handled.
"The approach to negative rates is a question of fundamental mortgage industry principles. The main question is whether borrowers should get money for borrowing money," Nykredit said in a statement.
"...As the matter remains unresolved, we do not wish to issue 1-year and 2-year reset ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages) with negative interest rates," it said.
Nykredit, one of the largest private bond issuers in Europe, called for a market consultation on how to handle such bonds. Rates on the bonds, which help finances Danish mortgages, turned negative after a series of central bank rate cuts.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.