BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Denmark's Nykredit said on Wednesday it has expanded its decision to not issue new mortgage-backed bonds at negative interest rates to 3-year adjustable-rate (ARM) mortgages from previous bonds with one and two year maturity.
Central bank action taking interest rates well below zero have raised the question of whether mortgage borrowers should receive interest on their loans if rates turn negative.
On Feb. 2, Nykredit said no 1-year or 2-year reset ARMs would be advanced on days with negative rates.
"As a result of further yield falls, this decision will also include 3-year reset ARMs as from today," it said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alison Williams)
