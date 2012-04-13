COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish mortgage lender Nykredit said on Friday that it had asked rating agency Moody's to discontinue rating of the Nykredit Group because the significance of the rating had declined.

"Nykredit has decided to terminate the rating agreement for business reasons," Nykredit said in a statement.

It said it had asked Moody's Investors Service to cease rating of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nykredit Bank A/S and Totalkredit A/S as well as their respective issues.

Nykredit said that cooperation with Moody's had been satisfactory for several years.

"But due to Moody's volatile view of the Danish mortgage industry in recent years - despite the low loan loss and arrears ratios by international standards - the significance of the ratings to Nykredit and to Nykredit's investors has diminished significantly," it said. (Reporting by John Acher)