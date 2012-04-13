COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish mortgage lender
Nykredit said on Friday that it had asked rating agency Moody's
to discontinue rating of the Nykredit Group because the
significance of the rating had declined.
"Nykredit has decided to terminate the rating agreement for
business reasons," Nykredit said in a statement.
It said it had asked Moody's Investors Service to cease
rating of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nykredit Bank A/S and
Totalkredit A/S as well as their respective issues.
Nykredit said that cooperation with Moody's had been
satisfactory for several years.
"But due to Moody's volatile view of the Danish mortgage
industry in recent years - despite the low loan loss and arrears
ratios by international standards - the significance of the
ratings to Nykredit and to Nykredit's investors has diminished
significantly," it said.
(Reporting by John Acher)