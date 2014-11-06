Nov 6 Nykredit Realkredit A/S

* 9M total core income 6.28 billion Danish crowns versus 6.84 billion crowns

* 9M pre-tax profit 1.6 billion crowns versus 2.06 billion crowns

* 9M loan loasses 119 million crowns versus 329 million crowns

* End-Q3 core tier 1 capital ratio 15.6 pct versus 17.0 pct

* Says have revised guidance for 2014

* Expects that profit before tax for 2014, excluding value adjustment of swaps and investment portfolio income, will be 3.25-3.75 billion crowns

* Says have revised guidance for 2014

* Expects that profit before tax for 2014, excluding value adjustment of swaps and investment portfolio income, will be 3.25-3.75 billion crowns

* Sees core business to grow by about 1.0 billion crowns compared with full-year guidance from beginning of the year and by more than 0.6 billion crowns compared with upward adjustment in Q1 interim report 2014