June 11 New York Life Global Funding
on Monday sold $500 million of floating rate notes in the 144a
private placement market, said market sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Jefferies were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: NEW YORK LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 06/18/2014
+ 12 BPS
TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/18/2012
MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012
S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A