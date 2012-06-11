June 11 New York Life Global Funding on Monday sold $500 million of floating rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEW YORK LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 06/18/2014 + 12 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/18/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A