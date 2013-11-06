NEW YORK Nov 6 CME Group plans to
announce early next year that it will adopt new specifications
and tests for crude backing its benchmark oil futures contract,
a person familiar with knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.
The recommendations were submitted to the exchange for
consideration by the Crude Oil Quality Association (COQA), who
began testing crude oil several years ago in an attempt to
identify the kinds of lower quality crudes being delivered to
refineries.
The CME's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) benchmark
light, sweet oil futures contract is backed by a grade of crude
oil known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) with the contract's
delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The NYMEX expects to fully implement the new specifications
by the end of next year.
The move to change the specifications was prompted, in part,
by concern over some in the industry passing off so-called
"dumbbell" crudes, oil blended to look like the WTI benchmark
that did not run smoothly through a refinery and readily yield
oil products such as gasoline and heating oil.
Condensates, or light oil, streaming from newfound shale
plays in Texas and North Dakota are being delivered among
heavier grades of crude imported from Canada at Cushing. The
COQA, recognizing these different oil types could change WTI's
composition if not properly blended, tested the oil.
The industry group came up with a list of seven
specifications and tests for those specifications, including
metrics for acid, carbon residue and nickel.
"There are lots of streams coming into Cushing," said Dennis
Sutton, feedstock manager with Marathon Petroleum Co, who has
been leading the COQA effort on this front. "All the pipeline
connectivity and all the blending that is going on, that could
not have been envisioned 10-20 years ago."
The specifications were first made public in 2010, Sutton
said, and the industry has been slowly adopting them at oil
terminals on the ground.
COQA is eagerly awaiting NYMEX's nod that would make them
part of the futures contract.
Dan Brusstar, CME's director of energy research and product
development is expected to further outline its plans at the COQA
annual meeting on Thursday in Dallas.