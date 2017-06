LONDON, March 20 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 to touch a low of $107 a barrel on Tuesday as the prospect of increased supplies from Saudi Arabia and a return to pre-war oil exports from Libya weighed on prices.

A stronger dollar also sapped strength from commodities, as the dollar index rose 0.45 percent against a basket of currencies during the session. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)