Oil prices inch down as oversupply concerns fester
TOKYO, May 1 Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them.
NEW YORK Oct 30 The settlement prices for NYMEX oil and gas futures were delayed on Thursday, the CME said. It was not aware of any specific cause for the delay but was investigating, a spokesman said.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister)
DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer.