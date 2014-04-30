BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
April 30 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp said its experimental prostate cancer drug reduced the progression of cancer in patients, but it could not determine if the study succeeded in meeting pre-determined goals due to a high rate of incorrect biopsies.
In the mid-stage study, patients receiving a single injection of the drug, NX-1207, had less cancer progression in the treated area than in untreated patients.
The main goal of the trial was to show a significantly higher number of patients with undetectable prostate cancer after 45 days of treatment, compared to untreated patients.
However, the company was unable to assess the drug's benefit because of a high percentage of false negative biopsies - a result suggesting there is no cancer present when it actually is - in the untreated patients' group.
Nymox's shares were down 3 percent at $4.98 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S