BRUSSELS, July 13 Zinc producer Nyrstar
said late on Thursday it was looking into a A$350 million
($353.8 million) redevelopment of its Australian Port Pirie
smelter into a metals recovery facility to extend its processing
capabilities.
The Belgium-based company said it could turn the smelter
into a metals recovery facility to process and recycle a range
of raw materials, including internal residues from its existing
network of zinc smelters and complex lead concentrates.
The firm, the world's biggest producer of zinc, added in a
statement that it did not expect to incur most of the
expenditure for the redevelopment until 2014 or 2015.
($1 = 0.9894 Australian dollars)