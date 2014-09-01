Sept 1 Nyrstar :
* Launches comprehensive strategic financing
* Capital increase through issuance of new ordinary shares
with (non-statutory) preferential subscription rights for
existing shareholders
* Also includes a tender offer for nyrstar's outstanding
retail bonds
* Rights offering of new shares for an expected amount of
ca. 250 million euro with preferential subscription rights for
existing shareholders
* Underwriting banks have been appointed and have provided a
commitment to underwrite rights offering
* Notes offering to institutional investors of ca. 350
million euro of senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Proceeds to be used for repurchasing any-and-all of its
outstanding 2015 retail bonds and a portion of its outstanding
2016 retail bonds
* Reduce net debt (towards a targeted net debt / ebitda
ratio of 2.5x), for transaction costs and for general corporate
purposes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: