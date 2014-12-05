BRIEF-Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 40-50 mln yuan
April 17 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd:
Dec 5 Nyrstar Sa :
* Appointed John Galassini as senior vice president mining
* Galassini appointment underscores Nyrstar's commitment to drive the necessary turnaround of its global mining operations
* Galassini will be based at Nyrstar's global headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, representing 7.32 percent of outstanding