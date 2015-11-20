BRUSSELS Nov 20 Belgium's Nyrstar, the
world's largest producer of zinc, said on Monday it had
appointed a former employee of its largest shareholder,
Trafigura, as its chief financial officer with
immediate effect.
Christopher Eger will take over from incumbent Heinz Eigner
with immediate effect, Nyrstar said, though the latter will
remain with the company until the end of the year to assist with
the handover.
Farringford N.V., a unit of Trafigura, owns a 20 percent
stake in Nyrstar, according to Reuters data.
A year ago, Nyrstar ousted its Chief Executive Officer
Roland Junck in a move which analysts said hinted at Trafigura
seeking more influence at the company.
Eigner, the CFO now being replaced, said at the time he was
keen to take over from Junck, but Nyrstar later appointed Bill
Scotting, the former head of ArcelorMittal's mining division.
Trafigura said in a separate statement it was approached by
Nyrstar about appointing Eger, who previously worked at as a
senior member of its M&A team.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)