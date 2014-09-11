BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc smelter, launched a rights issue on Thursday, offering new shares at a half-price discount, part of a 600 million euro ($774 million) capital raising to fund investment and reduce its heavy debt load.

The company, which also mines zinc, said in a statement that it would seek to raise 251.6 million euros through the issue of new shares at 1.48 euros.

That represents a 51 percent discount to Nyrstar's share close on Wednesday and comes after the stock lost 10 percent in the previous two sessions on the announcement of the company's new high-yield bond.

Nyrstar has had a patchy record with mining expansion and is facing a hefty bill to upgrade its smelters. It has also suffered from paying 232 million euros in advance for zinc ore deliveries to Finland's Talvivaara, which last year suspended its mining operations and started a court-led reorganisation to avoid bankruptcy.

Nyrstar said on Tuesday that it was offering 350 million euros of notes due in 2019 with a coupon of 8.5 percent. Given a price of 98.018 that means an annual yield of some 9 percent.

The bond was given a B3 rating by Moody's and B- by Standard & Poor's, meaning they are considered speculative and subject to high credit risk, albeit with the capacity to meet its commitments.

Nyrstar plans to use the overall proceeds to repurchase outstanding 2015 bonds and some maturing in 2016, to fund redevelopment of its site in Port Pirie, Australia, to cover increased investment in its smelters and to push its net debt to core equity (EBITDA) ratio towards 2.5. (1 US dollar = 0.7750 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)