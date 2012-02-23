(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Belgium's Nyrstar , the world's biggest producer of zinc, said it expected its mining production to increase by up to 70 percent in 2012, as more of its acquired mines become operational.

Nyrstar said in a statement on Thursday it produced 207,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate, towards the lower end of its guidance of 205,000 to 215,000 tonnes, but well above the 84,000 tonne output of 2010.

For 2012, the group expects to produce 310,000 to 350,000 tonnes, an increase of between 50 and 70 percent.

By focusing more on mining, Nyrstar aims to produce 50 percent of the raw material it needs for its smelting activities in the medium term.

Underlying core profit for 2011 rose 26 percent to 265 million euros ($351 million), below the 285 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Nyrstar said the new 2012 mining production target included 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate from Finnish miner Talvivaara, which has a supply agreement with the Belgian group.

Talvivaara encountered operational troubles in 2011 that forced it to slash output targets but it said in January that production was back on track, with a new chief executive to be named in spring.

The price for zinc, a metal often used as an anti-corrosion agent, reached a high of $2,599.75 per tonne exactly a year ago, but have since declined to just above $2,000. Nyrstar said the average price for 2011 was $2,191.

The group said it realised treatment charges of $230 per tonne last year, down from $255 in 2010.

Treatment charges, the fees that smelters receive from miners for processing zinc concentrate, represents the major part of smelting income and are typically agreed on an annual basis.

Teck Resources Ltd and smelter firm Korea Zinc have agreed to fees of $191 per tonne, down more than 16 percent from last year, delegates at an industry conference told Reuters on Wednesday. ($1=0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mike Nesbit)