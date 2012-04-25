* Zinc production falls 19 pct
* Hit by strikes, technical stoppages
* Reiterates full-year zinc guidance
* Peru mine milling ops closed
BRUSSELS, Apr 25 Belgium's Nyrstar (NYR.BR), the
world's biggest producer of zinc, said production of the metal
fell 19 percent in the first quarter, hit by strikes and
maintenance work at its sites.
It on Wednesday said production of the metal, used in
batteries and to protect against corrosion, fell to 258,000
tonnes, but it reiterated its expectations of producing about
1.1 million tonnes over the full year.
It said its Balen smelter was hit by national industrial
action and an unplanned closure in the first quarter, while
temporary technical issues impacted its Clarksville and Hobart
operations.
It added that its Coricancha mine in Peru received a
suspension order from the Peruvian mining authority, but this
would not have a material impact on the company's financial
performance.
Nyrstar said it had been asked to temporarily cease milling
operations at the site possibly until late in the second quarter
in relation to storage and planned movement of mine dumps to a
new facility.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)