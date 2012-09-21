AUBY, France, Sept 21 Nyrstar, the world's largest zinc producer, has reached its full planned output capacity of indium at a plant in France, as part of its strategy to reap value from byproducts of the zinc smelting process.

Nyrstar's indium recovery plant in Auby went into operation earlier this year and the company hopes to produce 17 tonnes of the metal in 2012, officials said during a media tour of the Auby plant on Friday.

Global demand for indium has grown sharply in recent years, driven by its main application as indium tin oxide used in flat-panel televisions and monitors. The indium price is above $500 per kilogramme.

Nyrstar is increasingly producing other metals, such as gold, silver and cadmium, and is looking at the possibility of extracting other metals from its zinc production.

Auby produced 164,000 tonnes of zinc metal in 2011. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)