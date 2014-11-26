(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Silvia Antonioli
BRUSSELS/LONDON Nov 26 Zinc producer Nyrstar SA
has ousted its chief executive and is replacing him
temporarily with its finance chief, a surprise change only weeks
after commodities trader Trafigura bought a large
stake in the company.
Nyrstar said Roland Junck, 59, had left to pursue other
interests after nearly six years in the post and Chief Financial
Officer Heinz Eigner had been appointed acting CEO while the
board seeks a permanent replacement.
It said Trafigura had no bearing on the move. "The board
decided that it was time to choose a new leader. It was a mutual
agreement between the board and Mr. Junck," said Nyrstar
spokesman Greg Morsbach. Trafigura declined comment.
However market sources told Reuters last month Trafigura was
aiming to influence board decisions and tighten its grip on the
world's largest zinc producer.
"Junck's seemingly abrupt departure ... may raise suspicions
that his decision to step down at this time was no coincidence,"
said analyst Alon Olsha at brokerage Macquarie. "One can also
only speculate whether Trafigura used their leverage to effect
this change."
Trafigura started in September to build a stake which stands
at at least 15 percent, making it the company's largest
shareholder.
Analysts said Junck's track record at the helm Nyrstar had
been disappointing, arguing his strategy to invest in buying
mines in particular was poorly executed and failed to achieve
its stated objective on production or costs.
"The management change could possibly bring a bit more
enthusiasm in the investor community, depending on who is named
as the permanent CEO ... it could be a net positive for the
group," said Citi analysts in a note.
Nyrstar has since September raised 600 million euros ($748
million) with a bond yielding 9 percent and a share issue to
transform its site in Port Pirie, Australia and to upgrade its
smelters.
The company, formed from merging the zinc smelting
businesses of Belgium's Umicore and Australia's
Zinifex, floated in 2007 at 20 euros per share, but it
languishes well below that level and closed on Tuesday at 2.74
euros, weighed down by a low zinc price, investor impatience
with its mining expansion and the failure of its Finnish
supplier Talvivaara, which earlier this month applied for
bankruptcy.
Trafigura has already tried to influence the composition of
the board of another company in which it invested. After
building an 18 percent stake in EMED Mining it proposed
last month to oust all but one of its directors and substitute
them with its own nominees.
(1 US dollar = 0.8021 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)