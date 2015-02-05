* 2014 core profit 280 mln euros vs 291 mln expected
* Mines 278,000 tonnes of zinc, below guidance
* Smelting business produces at top end of guidance
(Adds production details, outlook)
BRUSSELS, Feb 5 Belgium's Nyrstar, the
world's largest producer of zinc, reported on Thursday a core
profit below expectations for 2014 as its mining business
performed worse than expected.
The group said it mined 278,000 tonnes of zinc in
concentrate in 2014, just below its production guidance range of
280,000 to 310,000 tonnes.
Core profit in its mining business, excluding a one off,
fell 44 percent from last year as Nyrstar made less from metals
other than zinc in concentrate, such as copper, silver and gold.
Production was also hit by a strike in Mexico and faulty
equipment at its mines in Tennessee.
Nyrstar extended its mining guidance of 280,000 to 310,000
tonnes of zinc in concentrate to 2015 but lowered its guidance
for gold and silver.
Nyrstar entered the mining business in 2009 to expand its
access to raw materials, but it has suffered setbacks on its way
to making its mines more profitable.
While in 2012 Nyrstar made almost half of its core profit
from mining, it was only about a quarter in 2014.
The group's smelting business performed much better, as the
company produced 1.09 million tonnes of zinc, up 1 percent from
the previous year and at the top end of its guidance range.
The average price for zinc, a metal which is often used to
shield steel from corrosion, was $2,164 in 2014, an increase of
13 percent compared to the previous year, Nyrstar said.
Nyrstar kept its guidance of smelting 1.0 to 1.1 million
tonnes of zinc in 2015.
Overall, core profit rose 51 percent to 280 million euros
($317.72 million), below the 291 million expected in a Reuters
survey of five analysts.
Nyrstar's numbers included a 43 million euro gain from the
settlement of the silver stream at Campo Morado with Silver
Wheaton, which was announced in January.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)