* Trafigura wins $150 mln zinc prepayment deal from Nyrstar

* Zinc marketing deal not good fit for Noble's strategy - source (Adds Nyrstar comment)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar NV plans to wind down a marketing agreement with Noble Group at the end of the year and has agreed instead to provide zinc on a pre-paid basis to Trafigura, its main shareholder.

Under the supply deal, Europe's largest zinc smelter will ship physical zinc to Trafigura over three years, in return for a prepayment of $150 million, Nyrstar Chief Executive Bill Scotting said in an interview with Bloomberg.

A spokesman for Nyrstar confirmed the Bloomberg story.

A spokeswoman for Trafigura also confirmed the $150 million prepayment, but declined to comment on whether the it would tender for Nyrstar's European marketing rights when the current contract, held by embattled Hong Kong based trading house Noble, expires at the end of the year.

Since Trafigura built up its stake in Nyrstar to about 20 percent the Belgian firm has replaced its chief executive and chief financial officer and shifted its strategy away from its loss-making mining business.

A spokesman for Noble said the company does not comment on trading arrangements. Nyrstar had appointed Deutsche Bank to arrange a 150-200 million euros pre-payment for a physical delivery of zinc in November.

Noble won a hotly contested tender for the marketing contract with Nyrstar in 2013 to the smelter at the height of its push into metals and ahead of an expected shortfall in zinc supply.

But instead the zinc market softened as China's economy slowed and demand for metals slumped at the same time Noble shares declined amid scrutiny of its accounting practices.

Trafigura raised its stake in Nyrstar during this period, while Noble scaled back its metals business.

"Now, Noble doesn't have the manpower and it doesn't have the financing capabilities to take that business on. It's also no longer strategic for them," said a person with knowledge of the Noble contract.

Nyrstar said on Friday it would raise 274 million euros ($306.6 million), more than half of its current market capitalisation, in new shares to beef up its balance sheet. Shares tumbled 9 percent.

Trafigura had said in November it would subscribe in any rights offering for up to a maximum of 125 million euros.

Nyrstar this week posted an increase in 2015 core profit, boosted by a stronger dollar and an improved performance in its metal processing unit as it announced a formal sale process for its mining assets.

It said it expected to produce 1 to 1.1 million tonnes of zinc in 2016, compared with 1.115 million tonnes in 2015.

Reuters reported in October 2014 that Trafigura was considering lifting its stake in Nyrstar to tighten its grip on zinc supply. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Ed Davies and Greg Mahlich)